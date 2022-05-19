Advisers reveal preference for continued virtual meetings

A poll of over 260 advisers ranging from protection advisers to mortgage intermediaries found that two-thirds (67%) of advisers would continue to conduct more than half of their client meetings virtually this year, while around one in five (22%) noted that they will carry out all client meetings online, despite the removal of Covid-19 restrictions.

This follows the trend that took place in 2021 whereby eight out of 10 (80%) advisers turned to digital methods for their business, with over 50% of respondents revealing that they held client meetings virtually.

A further 32% of respondents resorted to conduct all meetings online last year, with only one in 10 (12%) advisers stating they carried out less than 25% of meetings online.

The trend for virtual meetings also led to more advisers using graphical tools to help them convey information with clients. The research showed that 86% of advisers agreed that graphical tools were important for this reason, with a further 32% stating it was "extremely important" and 31% saying it was "very important".

However, one in 10 advisers (10%) explained that they do not use any graphical tools during virtual meetings with clients.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, said: "The CIExpert Adviser Watch, plus anecdotal evidence that we hear from the 1,000s of advisers we work with, tell us that as advisers are having far more virtual interactions with their clients.

"The opportunity to share their screen, leverage graphical tools and talk through the options available to them in order to present the rationale for their recommendations is absolutely crucial," he added.

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services, stated that for advisers who predominantly offer face to face advice, the remote option is "cheaper, more sustainable and could make financial advice conversations more accessible to people with both physical and mental disabilities."

"Being flexible to best suit the needs of your clients as well as your business is definitely the way to go and I'm not surprised so many will keep utilising this going forward," he said.