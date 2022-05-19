Advisers reveal preference for continued virtual meetings

According to CIExpert research

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Advisers reveal preference for continued virtual meetings

Advisers are continuing to embrace virtual business processes by conducting their meetings online, despite hybrid working models becoming more prevalent, according to the latest CIExpert Adviser Watch.

A poll of over 260 advisers ranging from protection advisers to mortgage intermediaries found that two-thirds (67%) of advisers would continue to conduct more than half of their client meetings virtually this year, while around one in five (22%) noted that they will carry out all client meetings online, despite the removal of Covid-19 restrictions.

This follows the trend that took place in 2021 whereby eight out of 10 (80%) advisers turned to digital methods for their business, with over 50% of respondents revealing that they held client meetings virtually.

A further 32% of respondents resorted to conduct all meetings online last year, with only one in 10 (12%) advisers stating they carried out less than 25% of meetings online.

The trend for virtual meetings also led to more advisers using graphical tools to help them convey information with clients.  The research showed that 86% of advisers agreed that graphical tools were important for this reason, with a further 32% stating it was "extremely important" and 31% saying it was "very important".

However, one in 10 advisers (10%) explained that they do not use any graphical tools during virtual meetings with clients.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, said: "The CIExpert Adviser Watch, plus anecdotal evidence that we hear from the 1,000s of advisers we work with, tell us that as advisers are having far more virtual interactions with their clients.

"The opportunity to share their screen, leverage graphical tools and talk through the options available to them in order to present the rationale for their recommendations is absolutely crucial," he added.

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services, stated that for advisers who predominantly offer face to face advice, the remote option is "cheaper, more sustainable and could make financial advice conversations more accessible to people with both physical and mental disabilities."

"Being flexible to best suit the needs of your clients as well as your business is definitely the way to go and I'm not surprised so many will keep utilising this going forward," he said.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support

Sedentary lifestyles could derail UK's health recovery: Bupa

More on Employee Benefits

Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support
Employee Benefits

Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support

According to Peppy research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 May 2022 • 1 min read
Unum UK proposes Statutory Sick Pay overhaul
Employee Benefits

Unum UK proposes Statutory Sick Pay overhaul

Changes aim to boost SSP contributions from 28% of earnings to 63%

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read
Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust
Employee Benefits

Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust

According to MetLife UK research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read