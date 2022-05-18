Shepherds Friendly unveils simplified IP application process

Hemma Visavadia
Shepherds Friendly has launched a simplified short-term cover application process for income protection (IP) products.

The mutual stated the simplified version is part of a wider strategy to offer a more streamlined application process to advisers and their clients.

The changes offer an alternative application route which is based on "moratorium underwriting" with less medical questions to answer, allowing more advisers get cover for their clients quicker.

Antony Uttley, chief sales officer at Shepherds Friendly, explained that advisers will now have a choice between the new, simplified underwriting route or the traditional underwriting route within the application.

"This means that they can make a decision on which application is more suitable based on their clients' individual circumstances," he said.

Both routes are available to advisers, with the simplified application accessible when selling new IP plans to clients who require short-term cover and a maximum benefit that does not exceed £33,600 per annum.

It will also be available to clients with a BMI of 34 or less, those who do not smoke more than 12 cigarettes per day or consume more than 25 units of alcohol per week, have never been dependent on alcohol or been advised to reduce their intake.

Clients who have not used cannabis within the last year and do not intend to, as well as have never used any recreational or non-prescription drugs and do not intend to, will also be eligible.

The provider noted that IP clients from the simplified application route will also have access to Nuffield Health's Virtual GP service and discounted gym memberships alongside other benefits like those who go through the fully underwritten route.

Rod Jones, head of sales and operations at ActiveQuote, commented: "It's great to see Shepherds Friendly continue to innovate and make income protection more accessible, providing cover that is critical when looking at insurance and financial planning as a whole." 

"ActiveQuote understands the importance of income protection and working with strategic insurers like Shepherds Friendly will ensure that we drive the market forwards," he added.

Hemma Visavadia
