WPA increases members discount options

Access to more health and wellbeing benefits

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
WPA has updated its member discounts, adding in more variety in a bid to help customers with their health and wellbeing.

The list of benefits includes access to gyms, fitness device providers, health screening and check companies as well as providers of healthy meals to the customers' home, with WPA noting its intention to add more programmes to its member offering in future. 

The offers will be accessible via its online customer portal (My WPA) and available to all Retail, SME, and Large Corporate and Healthcare Trust customers.

Sharon Shier, WPA's head of product development said: "Every single WPA member offer is relevant to health making it easy for customers to be healthier."

Lawrence King, head of commercial partnerships at Hussle Gyms added that the partnership "truly benefits all parties, creating a happier, healthier member base, whilst increasing gym usage and revenue for gym operators across the country."

