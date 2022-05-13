Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust

According to MetLife UK research

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust

One fifth of UK workers (21%) have expressed concerns about taking sick days, worried their workplace would not believe they were poorly if they took a day off, according to findings from MetLife UK.

The research conducted in February among 1,428 UK part-time and full-time workers, found that 20% of respondents were worried about the amount of work they would have to come back to if they took time off.

MetLife found that women were also more likely to be worried about colleagues during their absence, with more than two in five (41%) women feeling guilty for letting their pick up their workload due to an unforeseen absence.

However, one in six (17%) workers said they would be supported by their colleagues if absent from work with the same number (17%) confident they could take the time they needed to recover fully.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect the UK, more than one in five (23%) respondents said they felt in the past, or would feel, worried about their finances if they were too ill to work and had to call in sick.

Adrian Matthews, head of employee benefits at MetLife, said employees should always feel that they can take time off sick when they're not feeling their best.

However, Matthews noted that it is a "delicate balance". "Whilst the individual may prefer to be at home, being in the office can be more beneficial to them," he explained.

"In addition to sick days, many employers will also offer 24/7 access to employee assistance programmes which are intended to help employees with personal problems which can impact their work, health and wellbeing."

"Communicating these benefits, which can provide a vital lifeline and impartial view, will ensure that staff always have a place to turn to for confidential advice. Employers should work hard to ensure their employees feel supported when they're ill so they feel they can take the time off they need to feel better and are not creating an environment which relies on presenteeism and employees having to hide how they're really feeling."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

PG Mutual partners with Validium on wellbeing counselling services

Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

More on Individual Protection

UK wellbeing plummets to a 10-year low: LifeSearch
Individual Protection

UK wellbeing plummets to a 10-year low: LifeSearch

Ethnic minorities most effected

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 May 2022 • 3 min read
Mental health in life insurance webinar
Individual Protection

Mental health in life insurance webinar

Available to listen on-demand

COVER
clock 11 May 2022 • 1 min read
Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019
Individual Protection

Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019

‘More people than ever before accessing talking therapies’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read