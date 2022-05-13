Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust

The research conducted in February among 1,428 UK part-time and full-time workers, found that 20% of respondents were worried about the amount of work they would have to come back to if they took time off.

MetLife found that women were also more likely to be worried about colleagues during their absence, with more than two in five (41%) women feeling guilty for letting their pick up their workload due to an unforeseen absence.

However, one in six (17%) workers said they would be supported by their colleagues if absent from work with the same number (17%) confident they could take the time they needed to recover fully.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect the UK, more than one in five (23%) respondents said they felt in the past, or would feel, worried about their finances if they were too ill to work and had to call in sick.

Adrian Matthews, head of employee benefits at MetLife, said employees should always feel that they can take time off sick when they're not feeling their best.

However, Matthews noted that it is a "delicate balance". "Whilst the individual may prefer to be at home, being in the office can be more beneficial to them," he explained.

"In addition to sick days, many employers will also offer 24/7 access to employee assistance programmes which are intended to help employees with personal problems which can impact their work, health and wellbeing."

"Communicating these benefits, which can provide a vital lifeline and impartial view, will ensure that staff always have a place to turn to for confidential advice. Employers should work hard to ensure their employees feel supported when they're ill so they feel they can take the time off they need to feel better and are not creating an environment which relies on presenteeism and employees having to hide how they're really feeling."