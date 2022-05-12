UK wellbeing plummets to a 10-year low: LifeSearch

Commissioned with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) and supported by consumer insights from among 500 UK ethnic minorities and 2,000 adults in the UK, the annual report has found that despite health levels returning to almost pre-pandemic levels, financial wellbeing and mental health have levels continue to drop.

The Index calculated an overall score across health, wealth and happiness factors of 84.4 for 2021, 15% lower that the score of 94.4 recorded two years earlier.

The UK's happiness was the most impacted last year, with LifeSearch noting that this trend has continued into the first quarter of 2022.

The rising cost of living was attributed as the number one cause of mental health issues throughout the past 24 months by 28% of those surveyed, ahead of Covid restrictions and lockdowns (27%) and physical health concerns (16%).

LifeSearch found one quarter (24%) of all Brits feel less happy than last year, rising to 31% of those living alone and 28% of ethnic minorities, higher still (37%) among those of Indian heritage.

This was exacerbated in the first months of 2022 by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as happiness levels further decreased.

Cost of living has also negatively impacted on the UK's financial wellbeing, although there were signs of encouragement last year following the re-opening of the economy and removal of lockdown restrictions.

Rising inflation and energy prices contributed to a drop in financial wellbeing towards the end of 2021 and into the start of 2022, down 8% year-on-year. The report found that only 8% of all Brits don't expect to be financially worse off this year.

However, the physical health of the nation saw a year-on-year increase but still short of pre-pandemic levels, with more 4% more workers suffering from long-term health issues than the same time last year, as Long Covid cases continue to rise.

Most impacted

The Index also clearly showed that ethnic minority groups in the UK have been more adversely impacted across health, wealth and happiness over the past 12 months.

People from ethnic minorities stated that the pandemic had adversely impacted household finance and their cost of living at a higher percentage than white British adults.

Nearly two thirds of people from ethnic minority groups, compared to 15% of all Brits, think the pandemic has had an adverse effect on their position in society.

Jabeer Butt OBE, chief executive of the Race Equality Foundation, commented: "Across education, finances and general happiness, it's clear ethnic minorities are suffering. These major findings reflect our own knowledge that Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities continue to bear the brunt of the effects of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

"We urgently need targeted support to take account of and effectively address these unequal impacts if we want to see a healthier, wealthier and happier Britain in the coming years."

Looking at the overall results of the Index, LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, commented: "While there may be a sense that after two long years the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the nation's health, wealth and happiness is still not close to being back to levels seen pre-Covid.

"At a more granular level, our study reveals the pandemic pressures and consequences faced specifically by people in ethnic minority communities, where many have been hit harder over the last two years and the ripple effect may continue much longer. Many in those communities feel they've had to work harder, dig deeper and risk more to stay afloat."