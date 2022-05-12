Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden

Hemma Visavadia
2 min read
Employers are planning on making serious changes towards their benefits strategies with a new found focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), according to a Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing and Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA) report.

The changes follow research which found 60% of employers' benefits strategies were not aligned with business goals. However, 90% of employer respondents said they were willing to amend their benefits offering over the next few years.

Meanwhile, 46% of businesses said they plan to increase benefit spending in the next two years, with 85% of employers stating they will aim to offer more personalised benefits by 2024.

Howden explained that in order to have an effective benefits programme, employers should ensure that recruitment and retention remains at the "forefront of businesses' strategy and design".

However, other factors are also affecting business strategy decisions and are becoming more important, such as DEI and ESG concerns (72%), as well as hybrid working (69%).

The report revealed that just under half (46%) of respondents said they currently focus on fairness within their benefit offerings across pay grades but added that by 2024 nearly nine out of 10 employers will aim to be doing this.

Howden stated that the focus on pay will eventually shift to focus on the removal of gender, ethnicity, and other discriminatory gaps within the benefits provision in the future.

While wellbeing has been taken more seriously by employers, particularly throughout the pandemic, Howden explained that benefits supporting DEI and the environmental agenda are also going to be "higher priorities" for businesses over the next two years, with investment in traditional benefits expected to remain "static".

In a bid to better care for DEI and ESG practices, 88% of respondents said they plan on offering female health support, 87% would offer social wellbeing platforms and electric vehicle schemes, while 64% said they expect to invest in personalised learning and development programmes.

Matthew Gregson, executive director at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, commented: "Although transformation of benefits strategies has (rightly) lagged behind, we are now seeing it come to the fore."

"We are not just seeing employers add more benefits and initiatives, but they are also reviewing their existing offer, especially the big-ticket items, such as pensions, health and protection, to ensure benefits are fairer, more inclusive and more sustainable for the future."

Hemma Visavadia
