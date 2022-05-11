Third of employees offered no wellbeing support at work: Nuffield Health

The survey of 8,000 UK adults in Nuffield's ‘Healthier Nation Index' highlighted that two-thirds of UK adults (66%) have expressed still not feeling comfortable talking about a mental or emotional wellbeing issue with their employer.

Gosia Bowling, national lead for emotional wellbeing at Nuffield Health suggested ways employers can "play their part", starting with taking a more apt approach to noticing the signs of loneliness in employees.

Another option for employers follows Nuffield Health's ‘Find Time For Your Mind' campaign, which has been extended and calls on people to spend five extra minutes a day exercising in a bid to improve their mental wellbeing.

For those experiencing feelings of loneliness, Bowling explained that "meaningful conversations" with employees could make more of an impact.

Emotional Literacy Training is another option Bowling suggested for staff to help equip them with the skills needed to recognise signs of distress in others.

Nuffield Health reported that 98% of those who completed the training found it "beneficial and would recommend it to a colleague".

Formal wellbeing support can also be "invaluable," Bowling continued. This can include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) which offer to a mental health expert.

Finally, Bowling noted that "it's important to remember that no single intervention works for everyone" but having a flexible offering can be a good start.

This can include allowing employees to shift away from traditional work times, take longer lunches and catch up on work later in the day.

"The pandemic has affected the mental health of many employees, so it's more important than ever that employers find ways to create inclusive and connected workplace environments where people feel supported," Bowling added.

She commented: "As we also transition to more hybrid and remote working patterns, it is critical that employers also find ways to keep their employees feeling connected, which will help combat feelings of loneliness."