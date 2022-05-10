Cases of Long Covid symptoms continue to rise

Data published on 6 May shows that around 1.8 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 3 April.

The latest data represents a month-on-month increase of 100,000 people between the start of March and early April, with around 2.8% of the UK population having now self-reported symptoms of Long Covid.

Covering the four-week period ending 3 April, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 73% (1.3 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 44% (791,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 346,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', an increase of nearly 42% from figures for the January period.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-West and North-East regions of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

As was the case throughout 2021, the most common age group reporting symptoms was those aged 35-49, which had previously been among those aged 50-69 until the end of last year.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (919,000), followed by breathing difficulties (591,000), loss of smell (474,000), difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (420,000), muscle ache (407,000) and headaches (390,000).

Commenting on the latest figures, Canada Life's head of claims for group insurance, Ian Ranger, said: "Long Covid not only affects people physically, but may leave individuals with challenges from a psychological and cognitive perspective.

"This wide range of symptoms, coupled with any length of absence that may increase in duration can leave people with ever bigger challenges, mentally and physically. Their support needs are vast, can be complicated and therefore our rehabilitation support is very much tailored to the individual."