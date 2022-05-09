Mental health ranks as top HR challenge: Barnet Waddingham

More than two in five companies (41%) consider mental health to be the biggest HR challenge within the workforce, according to research by Barnett Waddingham.
Conducted in March, the survey of over 300 companies of different sizes across the UK, found that mental health challenges outranked concerns regarding recruitment (36%), Covid-related absence (31%), bridging the skills gap (29%) and setting up and operating a hybrid working model (26%). To tackle this, 79% of companies said they have reviewed their benefits offering since the start of the pandemic, with almost half (49%) having implemented changes as a result. As businesses continue to adapt...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.