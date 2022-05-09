Mental health ranks as top HR challenge: Barnet Waddingham

‘The most effective approaches will be co-created by employers’

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Mental health ranks as top HR challenge: Barnet Waddingham

More than two in five companies (41%) consider mental health to be the biggest HR challenge within the workforce, according to research by Barnett Waddingham.

Conducted in March, the survey of over 300 companies of different sizes across the UK, found that mental health challenges outranked concerns regarding recruitment (36%), Covid-related absence (31%), bridging the skills gap (29%) and setting up and operating a hybrid working model (26%). To tackle this, 79% of companies said they have reviewed their benefits offering since the start of the pandemic, with almost half (49%) having implemented changes as a result. As businesses continue to adapt...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Winners of the Legal & General Business Quality Awards announced

Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019

More on Underwriting

Aviva updates Covid underwriting restrictions
Underwriting

Aviva updates Covid underwriting restrictions

Effective immediately

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 April 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London adds Underwrite Later option to further life plans
Underwriting

Royal London adds Underwrite Later option to further life plans

Effective immediately

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease
Underwriting

Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease

"The incidence of MND in the UK is about two people per 100,000"

John Downes
clock 01 April 2022 • 4 min read