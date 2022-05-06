Organisations still lacking employee financial wellbeing strategies: Mercer

The research into 140 companies found that at the start of the pandemic 86% of organisations took active steps to support the financial wellbeing of employees.

However, only one third of organisations said it had a formal financial wellbeing strategy in place for employees.

The report commented that a "wide gap" exists between firms that have "started to develop more effective financial wellbeing programmes based on a clear strategy" and "those who have not acted strategically, with programmes that still have room for improvement."

In 2015, only 15% of organisations had a formal financial wellbeing strategy and by last year that figure had more than doubled to 36%, with a further 37% planning to develop one in the near future.

In addition, over two thirds of those with a strategy expect to make more improvements.

Jeremy Milton, principal and financial wellbeing leader at Mercer, explained that the Index showed that almost all organisations need to be "bold enough to directly listen to their employees to understand what they need and would be most supportive in the challenging period ahead of us all."

He warned that if this trend continues, organisations expecting to make further improvements to their wellbeing program "are in danger of simply adding new services, solutions or products in isolation — and therefore costs — without truly adding value for their employees."

Milton suggested that with the additional pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, there has never been a more "critical time" for organisations to build on creating better constructed and more rounded financial wellbeing strategies and programs.

"For organisations to successfully level up and improve their financial wellbeing programs in 2022 and beyond, organisations must fill that gap in knowledge and translate it into more cohesive and direct actions to build the right financial wellbeing frameworks, solutions and support for their own workforce - and that will enable their employees to be better equipped to help themselves in future, and take more positive steps and actions," he commented.