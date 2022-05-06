Organisations still lacking employee financial wellbeing strategies: Mercer

‘Build the right financial wellbeing frameworks’

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Organisations still lacking employee financial wellbeing strategies: Mercer

According to its latest Financial Wellbeing Index, Mercer finds that some two thirds of organisations have yet to implement a formal employee financial wellbeing strategy.

The research into 140 companies found that at the start of the pandemic 86% of organisations took active steps to support the financial wellbeing of employees.

However, only one third of organisations said it had a formal financial wellbeing strategy in place for employees.

The report commented that a "wide gap" exists between firms that have "started to develop more effective financial wellbeing programmes based on a clear strategy" and "those who have not acted strategically, with programmes that still have room for improvement."

In 2015, only 15% of organisations had a formal financial wellbeing strategy and by last year that figure had more than doubled to 36%, with a further 37% planning to develop one in the near future.

In addition, over two thirds of those with a strategy expect to make more improvements.

Jeremy Milton, principal and financial wellbeing leader at Mercer, explained that the Index showed that almost all organisations need to be "bold enough to directly listen to their employees to understand what they need and would be most supportive in the challenging period ahead of us all."

He warned that if this trend continues, organisations expecting to make further improvements to their wellbeing program "are in danger of simply adding new services, solutions or products in isolation — and therefore costs — without truly adding value for their employees."

Milton suggested that with the additional pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, there has never been a more "critical time" for organisations to build on creating better constructed and more rounded financial wellbeing strategies and programs.

"For organisations to successfully level up and improve their financial wellbeing programs in 2022 and beyond, organisations must fill that gap in knowledge and translate it into more cohesive and direct actions to build the right financial wellbeing frameworks, solutions and support for their own workforce - and that will enable their employees to be better equipped to help themselves in future, and take more positive steps and actions," he commented.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Menopause triggers 'brain fog' symptoms: Peppy

Worklife partners with Cavendish Ware and Premier Choice Healthcare

More on Individual Protection

Unum pays out over £200m in group IP claims in 2021
Group Protection

Unum pays out over £200m in group IP claims in 2021

Total pay out of £366m

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 May 2022 • 1 min read
Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign
Adviser / Broking

Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

To boost protection take-up

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 05 May 2022 • 1 min read
Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform
Individual Protection

Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

Supporting mental health therapists and practices

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read