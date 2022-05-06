Menopause triggers 'brain fog' symptoms: Peppy

‘Supporting menopausal employees must start with awareness'

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Menopause triggers 'brain fog' symptoms: Peppy

Research from health and wellbeing platform Peppy finds brain fog, anxiety and issues with sleep and memory are all common symptoms of the menopause for around three in four.

Following on the Channel 4 document hosted by Davina McCall, The Menopause Brain Drain, Peppy has highlighted declining hormone levels in the menopause years can trigger symptoms such as sudden forgetfulness and a lack of concentration, otherwise known as ‘brain fog'.

Other symptoms associated with the menopause include sleep problems, experienced by 80% of the 548 respondents to Peppy's survey, while a further 78% had brain fog, 77% had difficulty remembering things, 73% had anxiety, and 67% said they had difficulty focusing.

Overall, Peppy revealed that three quarters (78%) of employees with menopause symptoms have admitted to still not feeling comfortable enough to speak about menopause at work.

With menopause affecting a person's day-to-day, 88% of employees said it had caused issues with their ability to work. Some 69% of respondents felt less able to concentrate at work, while 67% felt less confident in their ability and 63% felt more stressed.

Meanwhile, for employees who had spoken to their employer about their symptoms, 38% asked for flexible working options and 36% asked for support with emotional wellbeing.

Although Peppy noted that improved access to toilets/toilet breaks and a change to uniform or clothing were requested, support with the psychological and emotional symptoms was seen as more pressing.

Kathy Abernethy, director of menopause services, Peppy, explained that brain fog and other symptoms of menopause are not just limited to a short period of people's lives.

"They can begin months or even years before periods stop and persist for an average of four years or more," she said.

"Davina's recent documentary will undoubtedly give some employees additional confidence about speaking to their employer about how brain fog is impacting their working life."

 "Supporting menopausal employees must start with awareness - helping them and those around them understand why they are suffering from brain fog. The second step is support with how to manage the symptoms, and that requires practical guidance and expert support," she concluded.

Hemma Visavadia
