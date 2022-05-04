iPipeline to help Sherpa distribute financial resilience tool

US-based Sherpa's solution aims to help providers and advisers across all areas of financial services, offering data-driven analytics to better assess client needs and close the 'advice gap' in protection.

Sherpa offers insurers, banks, providers, and distributors an interactive tool to help engage clients and make them more financially resilience.

The Sherpa Score tool allows consumers to input personal financial information and receive a "financial score" which can be used to access solutions towards protection and savings.

By receiving a Score, customers can better understand the risks associated with taking on debt and commitments should they face financial challenges.

The solution uses data supplied by iPipeline's PreQuo protection engagement product, which produces personalised risk realities and prices for consumers and weighs out the need and affordability of taking out protection cover.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline explained that being financial resilient is a crucial subject and one which needs to be discussed in all households.

"For protection to hit home and be really considered around kitchen tables, we need to find innovative ways to engage and provoke. Sherpa Score does just this," he said.

Chris Kaye, chief executive at Sherpa, said the combination of Sherpa Score's AI-driven technology with the reach of iPipeline's insurance platform "will enable us to provide personalised insights to more customers and point them towards making better planning decisions that build their financial resilience."