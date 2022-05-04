iPipeline to help Sherpa distribute financial resilience tool

Closing the advice gap

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
iPipeline to help Sherpa distribute financial resilience tool

iPipeline has entered into a partnership with Sherpa to help expand its financial resilience tool within the UK market.

US-based Sherpa's solution aims to help providers and advisers across all areas of financial services, offering data-driven analytics to better assess client needs and close the 'advice gap' in protection.

Sherpa offers insurers, banks, providers, and distributors an interactive tool to help engage clients and make them more financially resilience.

The Sherpa Score tool allows consumers to input personal financial information and receive a "financial score" which can be used to access solutions towards protection and savings.

By receiving a Score, customers can better understand the risks associated with taking on debt and commitments should they face financial challenges.

The solution uses data supplied by iPipeline's PreQuo protection engagement product, which produces personalised risk realities and prices for consumers and weighs out the need and affordability of taking out protection cover.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline explained that being financial resilient is a crucial subject and one which needs to be discussed in all households.

"For protection to hit home and be really considered around kitchen tables, we need to find innovative ways to engage and provoke. Sherpa Score does just this," he said.

Chris Kaye, chief executive at Sherpa, said the combination of Sherpa Score's AI-driven technology with the reach of iPipeline's insurance platform "will enable us to provide personalised insights to more customers and point them towards making better planning decisions that build their financial resilience."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

BIBA joins GAIN as founder member

Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

More on Insurer

Sarah Teehan, Head of Protection at Pacific Life Re
Insurer

Partner Insight: How can the insurance industry help society?

Value-added services can facilitate a preventative approach, says Sarah Teehan

Sarah Teehan, Head of Protection at Pacific Life Re
clock 04 May 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Now open for submissions
Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Now open for submissions

Ceremony 28 September

COVER
clock 03 May 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards: The Night in Pictures

COVER
clock 03 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read