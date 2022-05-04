Bluezone to enter life insurance industry amid £1.5m funding

The funding round was led by Insurtech Gateway and AV8 Ventures, and included investors Oxford Capital, Portfolio Ventures and the chief executive of AXA, chief transformation officer at Aegon Group and the former chairman of NHS England.

The start-up insurtech plans to use the investment to expand its team and launch its first product, a Type 2 Diabetes life insurance product.

Bluezone aims to "reinvent" traditional underwriting processes which are often "outdated, manual and cumbersome" and ultimately makes it difficult for individuals with chronic conditions to access insurance.

Through its team of doctors and PhD qualified scientists, Bluezone stated it has taken a "first-principles approach" to developing a medical underwriting risk engine which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, and large medical datasets.

The technology aims to offer customers "fairer and more precise" premiums, tailored to their individual risk score.

Dr Karan Mehta, co-founder and chief executive of Bluezone Insurance said that Insurtech Gateway and AV8 Ventures are the "ideal partners" for Bluezone Insurance.

"Collaborating with them will accelerate our process of launching a product into the market and achieving the milestones required for the next investment round," he added.

Meanwhile, Amir Kabir, partner at AV8 Ventures commented that investing in Bluezone is investing in the next generation of life insurance for people with chronic health conditions.

"Bluezones' sophisticated approach to underwriting and pricing is transforming traditional offerings while creating unique value and opportunities, and we are thrilled to be in concert with a team who understands the importance of versatility and personalisation within this space," he said.