Bluezone to enter life insurance industry amid £1.5m funding

Aims to "reinvent" traditional underwriting processes

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Bluezone to enter life insurance industry amid £1.5m funding

Insurtech Bluezone has received £1.5m in funding to help grow its life insurance business and launch its first life insurance product.

The funding round was led by Insurtech Gateway and AV8 Ventures, and included investors Oxford Capital, Portfolio Ventures and the chief executive of AXA, chief transformation officer at Aegon Group and the former chairman of NHS England.

The start-up insurtech plans to use the investment to expand its team and launch its first product, a Type 2 Diabetes life insurance product.

Bluezone aims to "reinvent" traditional underwriting processes which are often "outdated, manual and cumbersome" and ultimately makes it difficult for individuals with chronic conditions to access insurance.

Through its team of doctors and PhD qualified scientists, Bluezone stated it has taken a "first-principles approach" to developing a medical underwriting risk engine which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, and large medical datasets.

The technology aims to offer customers "fairer and more precise" premiums, tailored to their individual risk score.

Dr Karan Mehta, co-founder and chief executive of Bluezone Insurance said that Insurtech Gateway and AV8 Ventures are the "ideal partners" for Bluezone Insurance.

"Collaborating with them will accelerate our process of launching a product into the market and achieving the milestones required for the next investment round," he added.

Meanwhile, Amir Kabir, partner at AV8 Ventures commented that investing in Bluezone is investing in the next generation of life insurance for people with chronic health conditions.

"Bluezones' sophisticated approach to underwriting and pricing is transforming traditional offerings while creating unique value and opportunities, and we are thrilled to be in concert with a team who understands the importance of versatility and personalisation within this space," he said.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Worklife partners with Cavendish Ware and Premier Choice Healthcare

Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

More on PMI

Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers
PMI

Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers

In partnership with Macmillian Cancer Support

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 April 2022 • 2 min read
Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements
International PMI

Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements

New broker technology platform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition
PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

‘Biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read