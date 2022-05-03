Menopausal women without basic workplace support: Fawcett Society

Lack of support, communication and absence policies

Hemma Visavadia
Menopausal women without basic workplace support: Fawcett Society

Some eight in 10 menopausal women have stated their workplace has no basic support structure in place for them, according to the latest Fawcett Society study.

The study of over 4,000 women aged 45-55, commissioned for the documentary "Davina McCall: Sex, Mind and the Menopause", found that 81% of respondents said their workplace had no absence policies. A further 79% of women stated there was no support network available at work and no "information sharing" with staff. The study also revealed that 10% of women who experienced menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms at work ended up leaving their job over lack of support. Some 77% of respondents...

