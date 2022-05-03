Menopausal women without basic workplace support: Fawcett Society

The study of over 4,000 women aged 45-55, commissioned for the documentary "Davina McCall: Sex, Mind and the Menopause", found that 81% of respondents said their workplace had no absence policies. A further 79% of women stated there was no support network available at work and no "information sharing" with staff. The study also revealed that 10% of women who experienced menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms at work ended up leaving their job over lack of support. Some 77% of respondents...