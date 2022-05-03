National Friendly joins the IPTF

National Friendly joins the IPTF

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has revealed that National Friendly has joined the organisation as its latest member.

It follows the provider's launch of an Accident Only Income Protection (AOIP) and Income Protection (IP) policies, which offer cover to those in the event of an accident either at work or outside.

National Friendly's newly appointed business development manager, Karen Stoddart, explained that working with the IPTF presented the chance to "be part of the invaluable work they do to increase awareness and value of IP."

IPTF co-chair, Jo Miller, said that following three new members joining since the start of the year means: "Including another income protection provider can only improve our work and make us as diverse and representative of the industry as possible."

"Income protection sales are nowhere near where they should be when we consider the population's protection needs and we are grateful for all the support, including that of National Friendly, to help us improve that," Miller added.

Meanwhile, Oliver Jones, head of sales and marketing at National Friendly, commented "We will work together to drive awareness and develop more of an understanding of the much needed and undersold IP.

"Whilst previously many might have taken a relaxed approach to IP insurance and perhaps not seen it as an essential part of their financial toolkit, the experience of two years of on-off lockdowns and business closure has had a dramatic impact upon the way many people now look at money, and in particular, the importance they now attach to a regular, secure income."

