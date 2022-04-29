WiP Network Conference 2022: Bringing in the next generation of talent

A cross-industry panel of protection speakers addressed the topic of "Opening Doors & Nurturing Talent" and concluded that while the sector has plenty of opportunities to help the next generation of talent thrive, more can still be done across the industry to bring in new blood.

Zurich's Louise Colley and Future Proof's David Mead both spoke about how their respective firms have utilised apprenticeship schemes to attract new staff with successful results.

"At Zurich we have 300 apprenticeship places covering 37 disciplines and that brings the diversity of talent straight into the sector," Colley explained. "More importantly, it brings no preconceived or tainted views of what we do and they are the freshest to challenge us about what we should be doing."

Colley provided an example of a young woman from Glasgow who joined the provider at the age of 17 through the scheme and over the past four years has gone from strength to strength: "As a coach, I have never seen or heard such confidence at such a young age. It just goes to demonstrate how bringing people into a real opportunity to develop is profound," she said.

Speaking from the perspective of an advisory business, Mead explained that Future Proof also supports an apprenticeship scheme, helping its recruits progress and achieve the relevant qualifications they require to become fully-fledged advisers.

"We took on a couple of young ladies around five or six years ago, and they started in customer services while we helped them towards NVQ's and some professional qualifications, building confidence and getting used to some of the confusing jargon we tend to use in our industry," he stated.

"Both of those women are now advisers within our firm, it's quite hard to get into that position, and one of them picked up a Young Achiever of the Year award at Protection Review a few years ago."

Role models

While apprenticeship schemes can work in practise, the industry has also a wealth of female talent that it can promote. Protection Review's Kevin Carr said that while a lot of conversation around the protection market focuses on what needs to improve, at the same time there are many positives and sources of inspiration available that the industry can use to its benefit.

"If you look at female leaders in senior roles from Louise [Colley] and Rose [St. Louis], Emma [Thomson], Michelle Golunska, Ali Crossley, Debbie Kennedy, Isobel Langton, Fran Bruce...over half this industry is now managed by women. If we are going to see change, we will see it and we are seeing it," he said.

Speaking from the perspective of young female adviser who is a relatively new entrant to the space, Nina Brown, protection and mortgage adviser at Pam Brown Mortgages, said that these role models were "by far the most important part" of helping young women to access the protection industry.

"I've been fortunate enough to see my mum in the industry and be able to see someone be a businesswoman and also a mother; for me, that is the main reason I came to this industry, because I wanted to know that I can do be in a role where I could be both," she said.

"I'm not just a young woman, I'm a young black woman in this industry which isn't necessarily represented as much as you would like. About six months ago, when events started again, I panicked because I didn't know a single person. I went into LinkedIn to do some research and seeing Rose [St Louis] as the protection director at Lloyds Banking Group. I remember thinking: She is not just a woman, she is black woman in this industry at that level.

"If I wasn't in this industry, that would make me want to be part of it, because it's so important to have people you can relate to. In five, ten or fifteen years' time, that could be me."