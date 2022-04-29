WiP Network Conference 2022: Closing the research gap

The discussion panel focused on the importance of consumer research, buying behaviours and what the industry can do differently to try and engage further with clients to help more people become financially resilient through products such as income protection.

Women in Protection (WiP) Network chair, Emma Thomson opened the conversation by explaining how WiP conducted its own research among 5,000 consumers, in association with AIG and iPipeline, examining people's perceptions and emotional connections, which would result in them buying protection.

Stephanie Hydon, head of distribution strategy at iPipeline UK, laid bare her view on the current state of consumer engagement during the discussion: "We can't grow the market unless we're really understanding what consumers want, what their needs, what their drivers are. I think there is a real research gap.

"When we can start to apply some of this emotional connection or data, in terms of real insight, we can start to build out something very, very valuable to really help grow the market, not just talking about price, I'm talking about how we really grow the market, which is through consumer understanding and development," she added.

Camilla Hoskisson, digital marketing manager at AIG, weighed in by suggesting that for her, the research "really 'heroes' women" and highlighted the gender difference between women and men who were likely to buy protection. She also noted that the secondary finding to came out of the research was around value added services and its increased usage.

"People are really starting to see the value in the services. I think there's an education that needs to really ramp up to make sure that clients know that these services are for every day, not just for one day," Hoskinsson noted.

Addressing a potential problem point around a "false sense of security" concerning sick pay and what more advisers can do to help clients understand what they are entitled to from their employers, Charlotte Rogers, financial adviser at Radcliffe & Co, said it was a matter of advisers having confidence in their own ability.

"By seeing those facts and writing, you can then have that confidence to say to the client, well, actually, this is what is going to happen in reality, or shall we look at safeguarding yourself privately." Here is where the conversation of income protection can come into play, she explained.

However, while income protection is the most effective way to ensure that earnings remain consistent despite illness or absenteeism, according to the panel, the product still needs to be more inclusive to a more wider range women and younger people.

Andrew Wibberly, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), said that it was hard not to conclude that the industry is currently failing women in this regard.

To get more women involved and buying protection, Wibberly suggested that case studies are the right answer. However, he noted that it shouldn't just be down to insurers to bring those case studies: "I think especially for income protection versus an ongoing benefit and payment, that sort of conversation probably best comes from an advisor."

Engaging with younger consumers was the final point touched on in the panel session with Rogers concluding that as an industry "we need to make it more accessible for the younger generation, and make insurance policies more relatable, if we want to try and expand our reach."