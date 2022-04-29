Act now to formalise Consumer Duty proposition, advisers warned

Speaking at Professional Adviser's PA360 conference in London on 27 April, SimplyBiz head of business consultancy Karl Dines (pictured) said in just three months' time the rules will be in place.

"It is right at our doorstep," he warned. "There is work that you guys are going to have to do. And there will be a cost to that."

The Financial Conduct Authority laid out its plans in Consultation Paper CP21/36, which closed on 15 February 2022. The rules apply from 31 July 2022 with an implementation period of nine months up to April 2023.

Dines said the incoming Consumer Duty could be thought of as a "turbocharged TFC (treating customers fairly)" and would formalise the regulator's position that the client must come first.

He said the detailed guidance, set out in the Consumer Duty consultation running to 29,000 words, would affect a total of 51,000 firms in financial services.

"It's the big guys as well as the sole traders. It goes right the way through the spectrum," he said.

However, he added: "There is some proportionality here. The regulator does recognise that in the draft guidance."

Dines added that, while there had not had a lot of time to prepare for it, getting things sorted would not be as "onerous as you might think" as many of the concepts covered under the duty already exist.

"It will mean clearer and higher standards for culture and conduct. A whole new way of working, looking to change the culture in our profession.

"Good client outcomes are at the centre of any business. IFAs need to put themselves in the shoes of the clients.

"I know you do that already. Each of you has got your clients' best interests at heart. And the regulator is trying to formalise that."

The FCA estimated the costs businesses may incur to comply with the rules could be in the range of £688m to £2.4bn and the annual direct costs to be in the range of £74m to £176m, according to Dines.

He explained the Consumer Duty will create a new Principle 12, which will provide an overarching standard of conduct for firms, this will be supported by cross-cutting rules which set out how firms should act and define standards of conduct.

They require firms to:

Act in good faith

Avoid foreseeable harm

Enable and support retail customers to pursue their financial objectives

The regulator also laid out four outcomes that back up the principle, those being: