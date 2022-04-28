Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers

Alongside its charity partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, the provider has developed a Cancer Care Guide to offer customers and their loved one's support with their physical, financial, and emotional wellbeing.

The guide offers help for customers to find information on cancer and financial considerations, working out a budget, where to find financial help, government benefits, sorting out financial affairs and pension options.

Customers can also call the Macmillan Support Line for individual advice from trained cancer information advisors.

Meanwhile, to help reduce costs, Aviva has offered a range of discounts to its GetActive wellbeing offer. As part of the discounts, for customers adjusting with their physical wellbeing routines following a diagnosis, before, during or after treatment, the provider has issued discounts on healthy eating subscriptions, home workout equipment and fitness classes.

In terms of mental wellbeing support, the insurer offers discounts for online yoga, mindfulness classes and self-help audio books.

In addition, as part of the providers new commitments to support customers dealing with cancer, it launched a specific in-house cancer claims team.

The team will act as a point of contact for customers and work with in-house medical experts, including cancer nurses and a cancer surgeon.

Amanda Windsor, clinical business adviser at Aviva UK Health, commented: "Our dedicated cancer claims team understands just how much a cancer diagnosis can affect many aspects of our customers' lives.

"Together with offers on products and services that we have chosen to be of genuine relevance, we hope to give our customers with cancer a little extra help during their claim."

Rosie Loftus, chief medical officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, explained that the charity knows that a cancer diagnosis can "turn your life upside down, and even the smallest helping hand can make the world of difference."

"Aviva's Cancer Care Guide is a brilliant first step for people living with cancer to find out what support is out there for them, that they might not have known about before," she added.

"Through our work together with Aviva, we aim to make life that little bit easier for people by providing the right support for them when they need it most."