Canada Life UK taps Paul Russell as CIO

Effective immediately

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Canada Life UK taps Paul Russell as CIO

Canada Life UK has announced the appointment of Paul Russell as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Russell joins the insurance provider from start-up Upside Saving, where he was founder and chief technology officer.

His experience spans building online customer experiences as well as engaging in modern digital engineering approaches, technologies, and architectures.

During his career, Russell worked at service management company Smart 421 and held roles with Legal & General and Aviva. 

Commenting on his new role, Russell said that this is a "great time" to join a business which is part way through a "significant transformation" and IT change programme.

"I look forward to working with the team to help navigate through this complex programme of work to deliver a better adviser and customer experience," he expressed.

Caroline Dibbs, chief operating officer at Canada Life, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Paul to Canada Life. His entrepreneurial spirit and experience leading a start-up will be vital in supporting our ambitious plans across the portfolio.

"I'm very excited to have him on board for this journey as we develop our technology expertise and customer understanding."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements

PG Mutual taps Andy Elkington as CEO

More on Business

HM Treasury/Flickr
Individual Protection

Spring Statement 2022: Chancellor rejects calls to delay National Insurance increase

NI thresholds raised by £3,000

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection
Business

Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection

Part of digital-first approach

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 March 2022 • 1 min read
BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers
Individual Protection

BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers

Call for IPT to be reduced to 10%

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read