Canada Life UK taps Paul Russell as CIO

Russell joins the insurance provider from start-up Upside Saving, where he was founder and chief technology officer.

His experience spans building online customer experiences as well as engaging in modern digital engineering approaches, technologies, and architectures.

During his career, Russell worked at service management company Smart 421 and held roles with Legal & General and Aviva.

Commenting on his new role, Russell said that this is a "great time" to join a business which is part way through a "significant transformation" and IT change programme.

"I look forward to working with the team to help navigate through this complex programme of work to deliver a better adviser and customer experience," he expressed.

Caroline Dibbs, chief operating officer at Canada Life, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Paul to Canada Life. His entrepreneurial spirit and experience leading a start-up will be vital in supporting our ambitious plans across the portfolio.

"I'm very excited to have him on board for this journey as we develop our technology expertise and customer understanding."