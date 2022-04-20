handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

Health solutions provider handl Group has announced the acquisition of the IPRS Group (Injury, Prevention and Rehabilitation Services) expanding its UK footprint.

The deal will further Lancashire-based handl Group's operations within "key Government and NHS sectors", as well as expand its private medical insurance (PMI) distribution channels.

IPRS Group offers a range of clinical health products and services to the public and private sectors.

It has four main brands: IPRS Health which offers physiotherapy, mental health, and wellbeing services, IPRS Mediquipe which distributes Biodex functional assessment, rehabilitation equipment and training to elite sports, universities, and the NHS.

IPRS Aeromed supplies paramedic led, medical repatriation and other specialist services and finally PFAS, an independent provider of medical assessments delivered in house.

As a result of the acquisition, trading under existing brands will continue with all 300 employees staying with the company.

The senior management team will also remain the same with Martyn Jackson staying on as chief executive, reporting to handl group chief executive, Graham Pulford.

Commenting on the merger, Pulford said it will give the provider additional scale and new distribution channels in PMI, as well as elite sport, an IPRS Group specialism.

"It is the biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date, and we intend to support IPRS group's ambitious growth plans through additional investment, access to the skilled people at handl and also the acceleration of their already advanced digital offerings," he commented.

"The group already has a proven model of growth and is poised to further enhance its market presence following a number of contracts wins this year, both renewals and new business.  There will also be a definite opportunity to sell the unique services of IPRS to existing handl customers."

Jackson said he was "particularly excited" by the opportunities for further work in the public sector, where "our scale and strengthened capabilities and infrastructure will open up opportunities to bid for larger government contracts."

