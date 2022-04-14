Employers concern over workforce mental health spurred on by pandemic

Research by the provider showed that 22% of employers were now more concerned about the physical health of employees particularly as the cost-of-livings crisis continues.

Employers also showed their concerned for the financial health of employees (17%) since the pandemic with 13% worried about employee social health including increased isolation.

Spurred on by the pandemic, over half (53%) of employers revealed that their employees want access to more mental health support, while 36% believe their staff now want more support for their financial and physical health since the pandemic.



Towergate suggested the negative impact the pandemic took on employee mental health appeared to have been felt more by employees in larger companies. Nearly half (49%) of employers in companies with 250+ staff showed more concern about the mental health of staff since the pandemic compared to 37% of SMEs.



Brett Hill, head of distribution for Towergate Health & Protection, said that employers need to re-evaluate their health and wellbeing support in the wake of Covid.

"Working practices have changed and so have attitudes and expectations. It is important for any health and wellbeing programme to recognise the changing needs of employees and to be adaptable as we adjust to life post-pandemic," he explained.



Hill added: "There have been a lot of challenges for businesses and their workforces to deal with during the pandemic, and these have affected all areas of health and wellbeing. Now is a good time for employers to look at solutions available for them to help their staff."