Reassured launches digital life insurance platform

The digital proposition was launched in collaboration with technology firm The IDOL and offers a simpler "buy now" process, which is based on a single underwriting question set that can be customisable for partner firms on a white label basis.

The platform gives customers the option to either buy online or speak to a Reassured agent to assist with the purchase and has 23 clicks until a fully underwritten comparison, as opposed to upwards of 60 clicks elsewhere.

The launch of the platform will be led by Simon Towndrow, the new head of product who joined from Klarna in February.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, explained the launch of the "buy now" digital platform with the immediate backing of the majority of the UK's largest insurers is "yet another milestone in the ongoing development of our business."

"Crucially, we have not built our digital platform in isolation from our telephony proposition, meaning customers can seamlessly transition from on to offline should they need support, with none of the frustrations often associated with switching channels," he concluded.