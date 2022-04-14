Employers should do more to support employees with caring responsibilities: Unum

Six million people affected

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Employers should do more to support employees with caring responsibilities: Unum

More than one in five workers have dual caring responsibilities for children and elderly relatives, causing more strain to their physical and mental health, according to new research by Unum.

The employee benefits provider estimated that more than six million people in the UK workforce deal with the strain of managing a carer/working balance.

In a recent poll conducted in March 2022, 35% of respondents stated that having additional caring responsibilities was negatively impacting their mental health, with 29% claiming it impacted their financial health and 25% feeling an impact to their physical health.

As a result, 20% of respondents said they were less productive at work with 13% leaving their job due to an unsupportive employer.

Meanwhile, almost a quarter (24%) of workers expressed needing time off work to manage their caring responsibilities, with a further 16% saying it pushed them into taking time off sick.

Despite 38% saying their employer offered flexible hours, less than a third of employees received help from their employer in the form of remote working, emergency leave to care for ill dependents or an employee assistance programme (EAP).

Furthermore, 21% of respondents said their employer offered no support to help balance their work and home responsibilities.

Unum revealed that on top of flexible work arrangements, 35% of employees wanted to see their employers create a specific support programme, including signposting to external care.

Some 31% want improved/provided resources for life and wellbeing support as well as onsite childcare resources or financial support for childcare.

Mark Till, CEO at Unum UK, commented: "It's clear from our data that there is work for employers to do to support the huge number of UK workers with dual caring responsibilities.

"A comprehensive benefits package can provide a wide array of support services for employees having to manage caregiving responsibilities and work — especially around mental, financial and physical health concerns that sandwich generation workers raise as a particular issue."

"The bottom line is employers must consider how to be understanding whilst providing effective support services to avoid losing staff who feel under-supported," he added.

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

SimplyBiz expands protection insight with YuLife partnership

Employers concern over workforce mental health spurred on by pandemic

More on Individual Protection

SimplyBiz expands protection insight with YuLife partnership
Group Protection

SimplyBiz expands protection insight with YuLife partnership

‘YuLife presents some valuable tools in terms of approaching conversations with clients’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 April 2022 • 1 min read
Evolving to attract a younger generation
Individual Protection

Evolving to attract a younger generation

"Let’s tell people the basics and not try to be too clever about it"

Maria Hearne
clock 13 April 2022 • 5 min read
Government to 'level up' mental health support
Individual Protection

Government to 'level up' mental health support

Public has until 5 July to respond

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read