Employers should do more to support employees with caring responsibilities: Unum

The employee benefits provider estimated that more than six million people in the UK workforce deal with the strain of managing a carer/working balance.

In a recent poll conducted in March 2022, 35% of respondents stated that having additional caring responsibilities was negatively impacting their mental health, with 29% claiming it impacted their financial health and 25% feeling an impact to their physical health.

As a result, 20% of respondents said they were less productive at work with 13% leaving their job due to an unsupportive employer.

Meanwhile, almost a quarter (24%) of workers expressed needing time off work to manage their caring responsibilities, with a further 16% saying it pushed them into taking time off sick.

Despite 38% saying their employer offered flexible hours, less than a third of employees received help from their employer in the form of remote working, emergency leave to care for ill dependents or an employee assistance programme (EAP).

Furthermore, 21% of respondents said their employer offered no support to help balance their work and home responsibilities.

Unum revealed that on top of flexible work arrangements, 35% of employees wanted to see their employers create a specific support programme, including signposting to external care.

Some 31% want improved/provided resources for life and wellbeing support as well as onsite childcare resources or financial support for childcare.

Mark Till, CEO at Unum UK, commented: "It's clear from our data that there is work for employers to do to support the huge number of UK workers with dual caring responsibilities.

"A comprehensive benefits package can provide a wide array of support services for employees having to manage caregiving responsibilities and work — especially around mental, financial and physical health concerns that sandwich generation workers raise as a particular issue."

"The bottom line is employers must consider how to be understanding whilst providing effective support services to avoid losing staff who feel under-supported," he added.