Employers should do more to support employees with caring responsibilities: Unum

More than one in five workers have dual caring responsibilities for children and elderly relatives, causing more strain to their physical and mental health, according to new research by Unum.
The employee benefits provider estimated that more than six million people in the UK workforce deal with the strain of managing a carer/working balance.
In a recent poll conducted in March 2022, 35% of respondents stated that having additional caring responsibilities was negatively impacting their mental health, with 29% claiming it impacted their financial health and 25% feeling an impact to their physical health.
As a result, 20% of respondents said they were less productive at work with 13% leaving their job due to an unsupportive employer.
Meanwhile, almost a quarter (24%) of workers expressed needing time off work to manage their caring responsibilities, with a further 16% saying it pushed them into taking time off sick.
Despite 38% saying their employer offered flexible hours, less than a third of employees received help from their employer in the form of remote working, emergency leave to care for ill dependents or an employee assistance programme (EAP).
Furthermore, 21% of respondents said their employer offered no support to help balance their work and home responsibilities.
Unum revealed that on top of flexible work arrangements, 35% of employees wanted to see their employers create a specific support programme, including signposting to external care.
Some 31% want improved/provided resources for life and wellbeing support as well as onsite childcare resources or financial support for childcare.
Mark Till, CEO at Unum UK, commented: "It's clear from our data that there is work for employers to do to support the huge number of UK workers with dual caring responsibilities.
"A comprehensive benefits package can provide a wide array of support services for employees having to manage caregiving responsibilities and work — especially around mental, financial and physical health concerns that sandwich generation workers raise as a particular issue."
"The bottom line is employers must consider how to be understanding whilst providing effective support services to avoid losing staff who feel under-supported," he added.