Employee benefits should be more inclusive towards LGBTQ+ community: Peppy

According to new research

Hemma Visavadia
1 min read
Some 33% of employers believe there is a lack of support for the LGBTQ+ community within employee benefits, according to new research by Peppy.

Research conducted in January 2022 among 506 HR decision makers found that 34% of respondents "strongly agreed" that employee benefits were an important factor when trying to foster good diversity and inclusion measures within the workplace.

A further 62% of employers expressed that companies must "actively seek" to include employee benefits for minority groups within the workplace in a bid to demonstrate their diversity and inclusivity.

However, 65% of employers said that their organisation lacked employee benefits specific for minority groups, as they believe "their benefits are broad enough to support all their employees."

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, explained that it's important not to label certain benefits as only being appropriate for certain employees as this could prevent people from accessing help when they most need it.

"It's great to see that organisations are joining the dots between their policies for minority groups and the benefits that they offer - this is really switched-on thinking and shows that an increasing number of employers are embedding D&I into the fabric of their organisations," she said.

"It's vitally important that employers select benefits that are appropriate for everyone but with sufficient breadth and depth to meet the needs of every individual."

Hemma Visavadia
