Lime Global unveils healthcare subscription service

Lime Global has launched a healthcare subscription service for employers which can be accessed by the entire workforce, designed to target gaps in NHS provision and private medical insurance (PMI).

Lime OnCall offers a range of digital and interconnected healthcare services via its subscription model.

The service includes Fast Answers, a clinically verified service created to provide employees with access to medical advice as well as signposting for mental health, cancer support, women's health, and physiotherapy support.

With more people struggling with both their mental and physical health, Lime's research revealed that 56% of people are worried about being able to access a GP if they had a health concern, while one third (33%) have been unable to seek medical advice due to NHS waiting times.  

In addition, Lime OnCall can be tailored either directly by the employer to suit individual workforce health needs, or via an employee benefits consultant. 

Shaun Williams, chief executive and founder of Lime Global, commented: "While many organisations want to help their employees, it can be difficult to gauge exactly what people are going through - particularly with so many feeling unable to talk about their wellbeing."

"It is therefore vital that employers take the time to understand how their staff might be struggling, and what support would be most useful for them regardless of their role, expertise, or seniority.

"For many businesses it's not affordable or straightforward to offer health and wellbeing support across the whole workforce. Yet, we know that people are struggling and increasingly anxious about their health and wellbeing."

