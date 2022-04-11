Gretel launches hub to help consumers access lost financial accounts

Including life insurance

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Online hub Gretel has gone live to help consumers reconnect with lost and dormant financial accounts, such as life insurance policies.

The dashboard launches in the UK at a time where financial burdens and cost-of-living have become a significant concern.

Gretel estimated that nearly 20 million accounts with a combined value of over £50 billion have been lost or forgotten in the UK.

This figure includes £37bn in pensions, £5.3 billion in lost investments and shares and £2bn in lost life insurance.

Gretel stated that the average value of a lost investment can be over £2,800, however a lost pension policy for example, can be even higher averaging more than £23,000 in value.

Duncan Stevens, chief executive of Gretel, said: "Gretel is a huge step forwards in solving the longstanding issue of dormant assets in financial services."

"At a time when the cost of living in the UK is at its highest level in 30 years, getting the £50 billion of dormant, lost and unclaimed money from savings, investments and pensions back into the hands of the consumer, where it belongs, is more important than ever before," he explained.

Gretel research shows that consumers have historically faced an array of barriers relating to cost, complexity and miscommunication when it comes to tracking down lost accounts; Gretel will help them overcome these hurdles and finally get back what is rightfully theirs."

