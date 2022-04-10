Royal London adds Underwrite Later option to further life plans

Effective immediately

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Royal London has rolled out its Underwrite Later functionality to more life policies, as previously announced earlier this year.

The insurer has added the option to Life cover on personal menu plans with a sum assured of over £1 million up to £3.5m, and Whole of Life (WOL) plans over £0.5m and up to £3.5m. Underwrite Later will also apply to Joint Life policies where both lives are eligible. Customers applying for Underwrite Later online will also have the option to select a start date up to 30 days in future, available on personal protection, WOL, Business Protection and Relevant Life plans, the insurer stated. Underwrite...

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor, COVER

