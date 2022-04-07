Self-reported Long Covid symptoms level moves towards 2 million people

Data published on 7 April shows that around 1.7 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 5 March,

The latest data represents month-on-month increases of 200,000 people from both the end of January and December last year.

However, the total number of those self-reporting symptoms now represents 2.7% of the UK population, up from 2.1% and 2.0% in January and December respectively.

Covering the four-week period ending 5 March, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 69% (1.2 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 45% (784,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 322,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', an increase of 14.5% from 281,000 at the start of the month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-West and North-East regions of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

As was the case at the end of January, the most common age group reporting symptoms was those aged 35-49, which had previously been among those aged 50-69 until the end of last year.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (873,000), followed by breathing difficulties (594,000), loss of smell (489,000), muscle ache (420,000, loss of taste (395,000) difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (393,000).

Commenting on the latest set of ONS figures, Canada Life's head of claims for group insurance, Ian Ranger, said that the figures are in line with what the provider is recording, with Long Covid accounting for the third highest cause of referral this year.

"We are finding that individuals suffering from Long Covid are not only struggling physically, but may also have issues from a psychological and cognitive perspective. They may be suffering from a wide range of symptoms and as the length of absence increases the challenges increase," Ranger said.

Their support needs are vast and our rehabilitation support is therefore catered to the individual. Our team have been engaging in more frequent employee contact, engaging in coaching techniques and have developed comprehensive literature and rehabilitation programmes to support employees with the eventual goal of returning back to work.

"The nature of an individual's symptoms often mean that these returns need to be protracted and therefore we are working in lock step with employers to guide them along this journey."