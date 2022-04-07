Simplyhealth partners with Genasys on digital transformation

Over one million health plans moved to Ski platform

clock • 1 min read
Simplyhealth has partnered with insurance solution provider, Genasys, as part of its digital transformation programme.

The partnership will see Simplyhealth move to a single policy platform, transferring over one million health plans from its current system to Genasys' platform, Ski.

The platform provides modularised end-to-end policy administration and claims solutions for insurance businesses.

It features over 350 pre-configured products ranging from P&C, life, medical and specialty as well as a range of API end points.

Dave Exall, chief digital and technology officer at Simplyhealth, explained that moving to a modern platform "to act as the centre of our ecosystem, integrating easily with our other partners, was the logical choice."

"The Ski platform offered both the depth of functionality for our business, whilst providing a configurable architecture with its hundreds of API end points," he continued.

André Symes co-chief executive at Genasys, added: "This is an incredibly important project for both our businesses and our team is committed to achieving the end goal on time and on budget. That's the promise that we've built our business on and it's a promise that we never break."

