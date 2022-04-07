Financial wellbeing worries cause workplace performance issues: YuLife

80% of respondents expressed worry about financial wellbeing

clock • 1 min read
Financial wellbeing worries cause workplace performance issues: YuLife

Stress around financial wellbeing can have a negative impact on performance in the workplace, according to a new survey from YuLife.

The research carried out in March 2022 by YouGov investigated employees' sense of financial wellbeing in the workplace and found that 66% of workers would be uncomfortable telling their employer if they felt financially stressed.

Some 80% of respondents also expressed their worry about financial wellbeing, made worse by the rise in cost-of-living where 57% of people expect concerns to increase over the coming year.

Meanwhile, almost half (49%) of respondents stated that it's a workplace's responsibility to help improve financial wellbeing worries beyond its current obligations, such as benefits and pension contributions.

This sentiment was particularly felt by the younger generations with 64% of 18-24-year-olds and 69% of 25-34-year-olds reinforcing the idea that it's an employer's responsibility to improve financial wellbeing a work.

In addition, 61% of respondents said that supporting financial wellbeing was a contributing factor when deciding to join a new workplace or to stay at their existing one, rising to 76% among 25-34-year-olds.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and founder of YuLife explained that the survey demonstrated the clear link between financial wellbeing and productivity in the workplace "bringing to light the need for essential assistance to look after financial stress."

"The almost-universal nature of money worries means that employers have a responsibility to support their employees' financial wellbeing with additional benefits and insurance products as well as creating help and awareness to suit their financial needs," Rubin continued.

He added: "Employees increasingly believe that workplaces are responsible for improving financial wellbeing - it's no longer considered a nice-to-have but an integral part of creating a healthy workspace."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Simplyhealth partners with Genasys on digital transformation

Line managers wellbeing at risk as teams grow: Legal & General

More on Technology

WorkLife launches Employee Recognition Centre
Employee Benefits

WorkLife launches Employee Recognition Centre

‘Designed to increase peer-to-peer engagement’

Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 March 2022 • 1 min read
YuLife partners with Sleep Cycle to improve employee wellbeing
Insurer

YuLife partners with Sleep Cycle to improve employee wellbeing

Helps monitor sleep health

Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 March 2022 • 1 min read
Self-employed wellbeing service The Flo Club launches
Regulation

Self-employed wellbeing service The Flo Club launches

Wellbeing service offers targeted support

Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read