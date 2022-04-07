Financial wellbeing worries cause workplace performance issues: YuLife

The research carried out in March 2022 by YouGov investigated employees' sense of financial wellbeing in the workplace and found that 66% of workers would be uncomfortable telling their employer if they felt financially stressed.

Some 80% of respondents also expressed their worry about financial wellbeing, made worse by the rise in cost-of-living where 57% of people expect concerns to increase over the coming year.

Meanwhile, almost half (49%) of respondents stated that it's a workplace's responsibility to help improve financial wellbeing worries beyond its current obligations, such as benefits and pension contributions.

This sentiment was particularly felt by the younger generations with 64% of 18-24-year-olds and 69% of 25-34-year-olds reinforcing the idea that it's an employer's responsibility to improve financial wellbeing a work.

In addition, 61% of respondents said that supporting financial wellbeing was a contributing factor when deciding to join a new workplace or to stay at their existing one, rising to 76% among 25-34-year-olds.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and founder of YuLife explained that the survey demonstrated the clear link between financial wellbeing and productivity in the workplace "bringing to light the need for essential assistance to look after financial stress."

"The almost-universal nature of money worries means that employers have a responsibility to support their employees' financial wellbeing with additional benefits and insurance products as well as creating help and awareness to suit their financial needs," Rubin continued.

He added: "Employees increasingly believe that workplaces are responsible for improving financial wellbeing - it's no longer considered a nice-to-have but an integral part of creating a healthy workspace."