Peppy urges employers to redress Abortion Act amendments

Changes made to the Act last week allow consultations and prescribing to be carried out virtually via telephone or video conference.

For early medical (non-surgical) termination, before 10 weeks' gestation, the ruling has been amended to allow this to be carried out remotely in non-complex cases.

The changes were first introduced during the pandemic where restrictions meant travel and access to medical services were limited, and have now been made permanent after being voted on by MPs.

The decision to undergo an early termination is a sensitive matter and Peppy stated that few employees will want to disclose the details to their line manager or HR department.

However, Peppy suggested that it can be helpful for employees to have access to specialist women's health support for any related queries or worries.

Francesca Steyn, director of Fertility & Women's Health Services of Peppy explained that employers must make themselves aware of the amendment to ensure that women's rights are supported in the workplace too.

"Employees who were born female and those who were assigned female at birth have a right to have autonomy over their health, and employers can support this," she continued.

Steyn noted that the change will also benefit vulnerable women who cannot attend in-person appointments.

She added: "Hopefully, the tide is turning in providing access to these under-served areas of women's health. Employers who also champion women's healthcare in the workplace will not go unnoticed by existing staff and job seekers too."