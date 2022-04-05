Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021

The mutual paid out £12,000 for additional Death Benefits, part of the Enhanced Income Protection Benefits.

During the year, the provider made changes to its income protection policies with members now able to access Nuffield Health Benefits. This change allowed clients access to virtual GP appointments, emotional wellbeing support and discounted gym memberships.

The Society also updated its claims handlers' qualifications to include CII and Mental Health First Aid training.

Other changes included giving customers access to rehabilitation services comprising physiotherapy, mental health support, as well as occupational health and vocational support services (provided by Enable).

Ben Mason, protection manager at adviser LightBlue UK, explained that it's important that insurers "keep this up because consumers think insurers pay out far less than they actually do."

"A few percent movement here and there isn't the end of the world, the main thing is that insurers are still paying out way more than the public believes," Mason continued.

He added: "For advisers, claims data can be used to prove to sceptical clients that these policies, especially the most important ones like income protection, actually do deliver on their promises."

Ann-Marie O'Dea, chief executive at Shepherds Friendly, commented: "We are pleased again to report a high level of pay-out across a range of conditions on our income protection policies, demonstrating the valuable support we have given our members at the time they have needed it the most."