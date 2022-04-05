AXA Health launches new employee health and wellbeing app

Offers signposting support

clock • 1 min read
AXA Health launches new employee health and wellbeing app

AXA Health has unveiled an app aimed at helping employees better manage their individual health and wellbeing.

The app brings together physical and mental wellbeing assessments with onward recommendations, coaching programmes, line-manager support, and relevant clinical services.

AXA Health app users will also find signposting to other health services offered by the provider as part of their employee benefits package.

For employers, the app's MI reporting, utilisation and engagement data will "play a pivotal role in aiding future investment decisions," according to the provider.

Access to the app is free and available to the whole workforce of AXA Health's large corporate clients with PMI, Trust, OH and EAP services.

Tracy Garrad, chief executive for AXA Health, said: "We're on a mission to help more people with their health and wellbeing. The AXA Health app does this with personally relevant solutions to build both physical and mental health."

"It's been designed with - and for - our customers to ensure that we're really addressing their needs and what matters to them most," she added.

Garrad continued: "This is a further example of how AXA Health is putting its customers first, and the benefit to employers is clear - a workforce empowered with accessible tools for self-help, self-care and connection to trusted expert support."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021

Healix launches new digital health benefit

More on Underwriting

Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease
Underwriting

Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease

"The incidence of MND in the UK is about two people per 100,000"

John Downes
clock 01 April 2022 • 4 min read
Aviva updates individual protection underwriting approach
Underwriting

Aviva updates individual protection underwriting approach

New deferred period for self-employed

Hemma Visavadia
clock 21 March 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions
Underwriting

Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions

Policies with cases up to £3m return to pre-pandemic levels

Hemma Visavadia
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read