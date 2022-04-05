AXA Health launches new employee health and wellbeing app

The app brings together physical and mental wellbeing assessments with onward recommendations, coaching programmes, line-manager support, and relevant clinical services.

AXA Health app users will also find signposting to other health services offered by the provider as part of their employee benefits package.

For employers, the app's MI reporting, utilisation and engagement data will "play a pivotal role in aiding future investment decisions," according to the provider.

Access to the app is free and available to the whole workforce of AXA Health's large corporate clients with PMI, Trust, OH and EAP services.

Tracy Garrad, chief executive for AXA Health, said: "We're on a mission to help more people with their health and wellbeing. The AXA Health app does this with personally relevant solutions to build both physical and mental health."

"It's been designed with - and for - our customers to ensure that we're really addressing their needs and what matters to them most," she added.

Garrad continued: "This is a further example of how AXA Health is putting its customers first, and the benefit to employers is clear - a workforce empowered with accessible tools for self-help, self-care and connection to trusted expert support."