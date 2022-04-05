Healix launches new digital health benefit

The new subscription- based service, Healix ConneX, has been designed to help remove barriers to healthcare by enabling employee access to digital triage through an app-based platform.

It offers employees support with their mental health, as well as musculoskeletal (MSK), virtual GP and wellbeing services through online portals and conversational AI tools, such as chatbots that aim to provide targeted therapy in a more streamlined manner.

In addition, Healix ConneX helps with early preventative measures as once an employee has their diagnosis, members can act quickly to help self-manage their own recovery journey, according to the provider.

Employers can choose from two levels of service, Healix ConneX Triage or Healix ConneX Care, to best fit budgets. For Healix ConneX Care, additional support such as emotional wellbeing therapy and physiotherapy sessions is available on top of the standard Triage package.

Healix ConneX is available to all businesses regardless of whether they are part of a Healix healthcare.

Ian Talbot, chief executive at Healix, explained that the provider wanted to offer a solution that allowed employees to deal with any issues "head on, cutting through the waiting times for any initial consultations and diagnoses and speeding up their ability to access the right support."

"The last two years have also highlighted the importance of early intervention for MSK and mental health which is why it was important for us to create a low-cost solution available to all that would still offer some of the advantages of traditional private healthcare," he continued.

"We're excited to see our clients benefit from the service, and the positive impact we hope it will have on the health, happiness and productivity of their organisation as a whole."