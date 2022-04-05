Healix launches new digital health benefit

Healix ConneX

clock • 1 min read
Healix launches new digital health benefit

Healix Health Services has launched a new digital health benefit for employees designed to bridge the gap between full and no healthcare provision.

The new subscription- based service, Healix ConneX, has been designed to help remove barriers to healthcare by enabling employee access to digital triage through an app-based platform.

It offers employees support with their mental health, as well as musculoskeletal (MSK), virtual GP and wellbeing services through online portals and conversational AI tools, such as chatbots that aim to provide targeted therapy in a more streamlined manner.

In addition, Healix ConneX helps with early preventative measures as once an employee has their diagnosis, members can act quickly to help self-manage their own recovery journey, according to the provider.

Employers can choose from two levels of service, Healix ConneX Triage or Healix ConneX Care, to best fit budgets. For Healix ConneX Care, additional support such as emotional wellbeing therapy and physiotherapy sessions  is available on top of the standard Triage package.

Healix ConneX is available to all businesses regardless of whether they are part of a Healix healthcare. 

Ian Talbot, chief executive at Healix, explained that the provider wanted to offer a solution that allowed employees to deal with any issues "head on, cutting through the waiting times for any initial consultations and diagnoses and speeding up their ability to access the right support."

"The last two years have also highlighted the importance of early intervention for MSK and mental health which is why it was important for us to create a low-cost solution available to all that would still offer some of the advantages of traditional private healthcare," he continued.

"We're excited to see our clients benefit from the service, and the positive impact we hope it will have on the health, happiness and productivity of their organisation as a whole."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021

AXA Health launches new employee health and wellbeing app

More on Income Protection

Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021
Income Protection

Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021

43% of claims related to musculoskeletal issues

Hemma Visavadia
clock 05 April 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products
Income Protection

Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products

Reduced turnaround time for receiving cover

Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read
British Friendly simplifies IP applications
Income Protection

British Friendly simplifies IP applications

Clicks reduced from 31 to 14

Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read