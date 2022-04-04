Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products

The changes see an increase in the sum assured to where the provider first requires routine medical evidence.

Notably, the changes will benefit young people the most according to the provider, although the updates will take effect across all age bandings and sums assured.

As part of the changes, for customers aged under 40, the threshold for non-medical limits evidence has grown to £75,001, up from £36,001.

Additionally, the sum assured for when GP reporting is first required, has been now expanded to include all age bands.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "We continue to focus on improving our customer journey to help customers obtain cover in the shortest time possible and make it easy for people to do business with us."

"Our latest enhancements will help make income protection more accessible and will make it easier for us to offer cover to all our customers. We firmly believe in the value of protecting income and will continue to work on improving our income protection product and proposition in 2022," he concluded.