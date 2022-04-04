Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products

Reduced turnaround time for receiving cover

clock • 1 min read
Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products

Royal London has revised its non-medical limits for income protection products with the aim to reduce turnaround time of offering cover to customers and improving straight through acceptance rates.

The changes see an increase in the sum assured to where the provider first requires routine medical evidence.

Notably, the changes will benefit young people the most according to the provider, although the updates will take effect across all age bandings and sums assured.

As part of the changes, for customers aged under 40, the threshold for non-medical limits evidence has grown to £75,001, up from £36,001.

Additionally, the sum assured for when GP reporting is first required, has been now expanded to include all age bands.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "We continue to focus on improving our customer journey to help customers obtain cover in the shortest time possible and make it easy for people to do business with us."

"Our latest enhancements will help make income protection more accessible and will make it easier for us to offer cover to all our customers. We firmly believe in the value of protecting income and will continue to work on improving our income protection product and proposition in 2022," he concluded.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

British Friendly simplifies IP applications

Royal College of Nurses urges Government to extend Covid Life Assurance scheme

More on Income Protection

Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products
Income Protection

Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products

Reduced turnaround time for receiving cover

Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read
British Friendly simplifies IP applications
Income Protection

British Friendly simplifies IP applications

Clicks reduced from 31 to 14

Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read
National Friendly expands IP reach with iPipeline partnership
Income Protection

National Friendly expands IP reach with iPipeline partnership

SolutionBuilder

Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 March 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read