British Friendly simplifies IP applications

The online questionnaire previously consisted of a minimum of 31 clicks but has now been reduced to 14, with only nine compulsory questions.

The updated questionnaire now provides grouped questions for physical wellbeing and mental wellbeing, while using wording and phrases in line with the ABI Mental Health Standards.

Meanwhile, the mutual has also increased cover for the maximum annual pre-tax earnings for income protection from £65,000 to £100,000, allowing higher earners the chance to secure more cover.

The provider said it will cover 70% of an applicant's annual pre-tax income up to the first £65,000, with 45% above £65,000 now covered to £100,000.

Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director at British Friendly, explained that the online application journey has been enabled by "our new digital platform and, thanks to valuable feedback from advisers, we've been able to make significant improvements."

"For advisers it means improved efficiency with less time required on average per application, fewer further information requests and phone calls and reduced end to end times which we know can impact conversion rates. It will enable underwriters to make more final decisions straight from application," she added.