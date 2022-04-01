Bupa strengthens employee early parenthood support with charity partnership

Tommy's researches the causes of pregnancy complications and loss, with the aim of reducing rates of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, and neonatal death.

Its work programme offers training for managers and line managers on pregnancy, birth, parenting and complications or loss with the goal of providing support to employees.

The partnership will see Bupa employees gain access Tommy's helpline, which is run by midwives to give advice, support, and guidance to the workforce throughout the pregnancy journey.

It also offers materials and resources for managers to talk to Tommy's midwives about pregnancy and parenting at work, as well as e-learning courses on how to better support an employee through pregnancy, baby loss or pregnancy complications.

Tom Hoosen-Webber, people director at Bupa Global & UK said: "Our employee offering is as diverse as our people, and we are committed to supporting them through all their life stages, including pregnancy and parenting."

"It's also important that we are upskilling and training managers on how to effectively communicate and support employees affected by pregnancy and baby loss. It's through partnerships like these we can break the stigma around baby loss and ensure our people are supported," he added.

Jacqui Clinton, fundraising director at Tommy's explained that the stigma and silence around pregnancy and baby loss can make it difficult for women to access the support they need from their workplace.

"Our workplaces should be open and supportive communities where we can share things with our colleagues and ask managers for help if needed," she continued.

Clinton concluded: "We completely understand that knowing what to say or do when a colleague is impacted by loss isn't easy - but saying or doing nothing is worse. Thank you Bupa for helping to create a cultural shift which promotes greater openness, understanding and empathy in the workplace for those who need support during their pregnancy journey."