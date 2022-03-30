One in 10 re-evaluating protection premiums due to cost of living: Royal London

A survey of 4,001 UK adults carried out in February and March this year found that 11% of respondents are considering reducing or stopping their premiums to cut back on expenses.

As the cost of living increases and inflation growing to 6.2% in February, Royal London's research found that nine in 10 people are planning to make changes to their household outgoings to meet expenses.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of people are planning to realign their finances, with 31% paying less into savings, and 11% reducing their protection premiums or stopping them altogether, according to the research.

Gregor Sked, protection development and technical manager at Royal London, said that as life becomes more expensive through rising energy bills and upcoming National Insurance increases, many people are faced with difficult choices about their finances and are at risk of comprising their financial resilience by making "a decision about their protection insurance that they may regret further down the line."

"It's a challenge that many advisers are facing as clients look for ways to cut down their monthly expenditure," Sked commented.

"After all, protection insurance isn't tangible, and they've possibly forgotten the compelling reasons that persuaded them to take it out in the first place. However, there are a number of angles that are worth discussing with clients thinking about cancelling their cover."