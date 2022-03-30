One in 10 re-evaluating protection premiums due to cost of living: Royal London

Reducing or stopping premium payments

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
One in 10 re-evaluating protection premiums due to cost of living: Royal London

New research from Royal London shows that one in ten people with a protection policy are reviewing the cost of their premiums as a result of the cost of living crisis.

A survey of 4,001 UK adults carried out in February and March this year found that 11% of respondents are considering reducing or stopping their premiums to cut back on expenses.

As the cost of living increases and inflation growing to 6.2% in February, Royal London's research found that nine in 10 people are planning to make changes to their household outgoings to meet expenses.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of people are planning to realign their finances, with 31% paying less into savings, and 11% reducing their protection premiums or stopping them altogether, according to the research.

Gregor Sked, protection development and technical manager at Royal London, said that as life becomes more expensive through rising energy bills and upcoming National Insurance increases, many people are faced with difficult choices about their finances and are at risk of comprising their financial resilience by making "a decision about their protection insurance that they may regret further down the line."

"It's a challenge that many advisers are facing as clients look for ways to cut down their monthly expenditure," Sked commented.

"After all, protection insurance isn't tangible, and they've possibly forgotten the compelling reasons that persuaded them to take it out in the first place. However, there are a number of angles that are worth discussing with clients thinking about cancelling their cover."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

CIExpert adds straight-through processing for advisers with Iress

ABI pledges support for neurodiversity champion group

More on Individual Protection

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: The editor's view
Adviser / Broking

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: The editor's view

Key talking points

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 25 March 2022 • 3 min read
COVER Wellbeing 360: 'Intermediaries should be signposting clients'
Individual Protection

COVER Wellbeing 360: 'Intermediaries should be signposting clients'

Says vice chair of The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII)

Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
HM Treasury/Flickr
Individual Protection

Spring Statement 2022: Chancellor rejects calls to delay National Insurance increase

NI thresholds raised by £3,000

Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read