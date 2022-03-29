ABI pledges support for neurodiversity champion group

By joining the cross-industry initiative, the ABI stated it hopes to accelerate change within the insurance industry through the creation of new employment and career opportunities for neurodivergent individuals.

The ABI joins Aviva, BIBA, Marsh UK & Ireland, Swiss Re, UnderwriteMe and Zurich among the full list of founder members. The group consists of over 200 member companies.

GAIN was launched in September last year with the aim to create opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to engage in rewarding work, by helping business leaders to recognise the benefits of building a diverse workforce to meet the growing need for talent.

Yvonne Braun, executive sponsor of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity at the ABI, commented: "Neurodiverse people and disabled people have many skills that could greatly benefit our sector, yet they are struggling to be recruited.

"By working with GAIN, we hope to help drive change across the industry and create more employment and career opportunities for neurodiverse individuals."