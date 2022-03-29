ABI pledges support for neurodiversity champion group

Joins as founding member

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
ABI pledges support for neurodiversity champion group

The Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity (GAIN) has announced the addition of Association of British Insurers (ABI) as a founder member.

By joining the cross-industry initiative, the ABI stated it hopes to accelerate change within the insurance industry through the creation of new employment and career opportunities for neurodivergent individuals.

The ABI joins Aviva, BIBA, Marsh UK & Ireland, Swiss Re, UnderwriteMe and Zurich among the full list of founder members. The group consists of over 200 member companies.

GAIN was launched in September last year with the aim to create opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to engage in rewarding work, by helping business leaders to recognise the benefits of building a diverse workforce to meet the growing need for talent.

Yvonne Braun, executive sponsor of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity at the ABI, commented: "Neurodiverse people and disabled people have many skills that could greatly benefit our sector, yet they are struggling to be recruited.

"By working with GAIN, we hope to help drive change across the industry and create more employment and career opportunities for neurodiverse individuals."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Operational Guidance Lifetime Cap on Care Costs - Or Smoke and Mirrors?

Scottish Widows' non-ESG firm divestment reaches £3bn

More on

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read