Scottish Widows' non-ESG firm divestment reaches £3bn

The additional £1.5bn announced today (28 March) is on top of previous divestment commitments, which total around £1.4bn.

The new divestment policy includes a major commitment to divest from tobacco firms, as the company has announced they will not invest in any company that makes more than 10% of its revenue from tobacco.

This will exclude all tobacco manufacturers and distributors. The provider has outlined that tobacco holdings are incompatible with its strategy as an investor and pension provider.

Alongside its commitment to divest in the tobacco industry, Scottish Widows has also announced it is bolstering its exclusion policy towards carbon-intensive industries.

With the continuous shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, the exclusion policy will lower the threshold for extraction of thermal coal and tar sands from 10% of revenue to 5%. This is in recognition of the efforts made by the leaders of this industry to reduce their reliance on these extremely pollutive fuels.

Scottish Widows head of pension investments and responsible investments. Maria Nazarova-Doyle, stressed the importance of a responsible approach to investing and moving away from practices that do damage to the environment.

Nazarova-Doyle said: "Taking the long view, industries such as tobacco are at severe risk of becoming stranded assets, as they face intense pressure from investors, regulators and consumers, and consistently fail to properly address the social impacts of their products and within their supply chain."

She added that moving away from carbon-intensive industries in favour of greener sources of energy was the right approach in the long-term: "Exiting these highly damaging areas and redirecting capital to more climate aware investments makes perfect investment sense."

This move comes after Scottish Widows has announced a range of environmentally friendly proposals such as investing £2bn in Blackrock's climate transition fund, its commitment to cutting its carbon footprint in half by 2030, and the reboot of its environmental fund.