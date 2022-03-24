AIG reverts children's critical illness cover proposition

The changes made to the provider's Your Life Plan were issued in October 2020, with the aim to simplify children's critical illness payments by shifting to a fixed monetary sum model.

However, AIG has now returned the cover to its original state, after receiving mixed opinions from advisers who argued that the additional fixed cost of £7.50 per month for the children's cover appeared expensive, according to CIExpert's Alan Lakey

The update will reduce the cost of the optional child-cover component with the additional benefit of allowing two child claims to an overall total of £75,000.

The previous definition for child cover saw a fixed payment of £50,000 for Group 1 conditions and a fixed payment of £25,000 for all Group 2 conditions. This has since been updated with the definition now including the lowered of £50,000 or 50% of the sum insured for Group 1 conditions and the lower of £25,000 or 25% of the sum insured for Group 2 conditions.

Neil Davies, commercial director at AIG Life, said the update was due to the provider believing that "every family should have critical illness insurance that suits their needs and budget."

"We've linked our Children's benefit amount to the adult's sum assured to broaden that availability, and Children's Cover has two payment levels that parents can claim on if their child suffers a critical illness," Davies added.

CIExpert's Lakey commented: "AIG's introduction of fixed child payments was brave and innovative but came with a cost. It was hoped that advisers would focus on quality over cost however the problem with optional children's cover is that the cost is clearly identifiable and £7.50 pm was considered too expensive."

These changes will ultimately allow AIG to reduce its premiums and "become more competitive with the child cover option," Lakey concluded.