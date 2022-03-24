WorkLife launches Employee Recognition Centre

The centre has been designed to increase peer-to-peer engagement and help employers create a closer relationship with workers.

The new add-on also offers employee recognition for achievements and milestones such as work anniversaries or birthdays, which can overall increase employee wellbeing.

The platform can be accessible via a desktop or mobile device and provides signposting to workers on all available benefits and support.

Niamh McLaughlin, managing director at WorkLife, explained that having employees who feel "valued, and part of a company's success is so important to maintaining a positive culture and ethos."

However, she warned that this has become "much tougher" to achieve in the current working environment.

"Our new Employee Recognition Centre seeks to provide an overall richer engagement experience for users, while helping to build an environment whereby people want to stay and strive to support a company's long-term growth," she added.