AXA Health encourages employees to 'speak up' in recent report

The UK Mind Health - key themes your employee mental wellbeing plans must consider for 2022 and beyond report builds on AXA's previous Mind Health and Wellbeing Study, which was launched in January this year and showed that only 40% of respondents felt that their company provided good mental health support.

The follow-up focuses on offering practical, actionable steps employers can take to ensure wellbeing plans are effective.

The steps have been broken down into five key themes, which includes reducing the stigma surrounding speaking about wellbeing issues. AXA Health said organisations have a responsibility to take charge in reducing this stigma within its workforce and training staff to help deal with these problems.

Another key theme is to help people connect with each other and continue to communicate issues when they arise. Creating an honest and open culture starts from the top, by investing in line managers to better support managers to help themselves and their teams share their own experiences will help create a culture of support, AXA Health found.

The final theme for the report surrounds the pillar of listening to employees, making sure their specific issues have been heard and given the dedicated time by employers.

Tracy Garrad, chief executive for AXA Health explained that against this backdrop, "businesses have an opportunity to do better."

Garrad suggested that employers should consider all stages of mind health and to provide the "right environment that empowers employees to better understand their health - and proactively manage it."

"Employers need to support the full mind health journey and offer solutions which enable individuals to take positive steps to manage and build both their physical and mental health, long before they take a toll on their mental wellbeing," he concluded.