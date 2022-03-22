Peppy to offer more extensive Women's Health Service

The platform already supports over one million employees with health issues such as menopause, fertility, pregnancy, new parenthood, and men's health.

Peppy stated that the new, extended support for female employees, those who identify as female or assigned female at birth, was in response to calls for a "fuller" health service for women.

The service builds on the existing platform to include: Gynaecology, contraception, common conditions (PCOS, endometriosis, breast care, UTIs, PMS etc.), sex, nutrition, exercise, mental health (including body image, eating disorders, bereavement, and grief), addiction and relationship-related issues now taken into consideration.

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy explained that technology has helped democratise this type of human-led support, making it much easier for more employers to offer it, "which is important as all female employees should be able to access the support they need, when they need it."

Peppy stated its belief that by broadening the range of support available it will overall reduce the impact of staff absences and allow employers the chance to attract, retain and engage with female employees in the workplace.

Pore continued: "Support could be required at any time during an employee's working life and therefore having workplace support available that is easily accessible, devoid of any wait time, from expert practitioners is what's really needed, and this speaks volumes about how much an employer values its staff."

"We are launching this expansion to help female employees and in turn, improve outcomes for employers too, by improving retention, engagement and attraction of women in the workplace," she concluded.