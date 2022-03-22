Peppy to offer more extensive Women's Health Service

Rolls out a "fuller" health service

clock • 1 min read
Peppy to offer more extensive Women's Health Service

Digital health platform Peppy has expanded its Women’s Health Service in a bid to be more inclusive on a range of health issues that can affect employees at work.

The platform already supports over one million employees with health issues such as menopause, fertility, pregnancy, new parenthood, and men's health.

Peppy stated that the new, extended support for female employees, those who identify as female or assigned female at birth, was in response to calls for a "fuller" health service for women.

The service builds on the existing platform to include: Gynaecology, contraception, common conditions (PCOS, endometriosis, breast care, UTIs, PMS etc.), sex, nutrition, exercise, mental health (including body image, eating disorders, bereavement, and grief), addiction and relationship-related issues now taken into consideration. 

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy explained that technology has helped democratise this type of human-led support, making it much easier for more employers to offer it, "which is important as all female employees should be able to access the support they need, when they need it."

Peppy stated its belief that by broadening the range of support available it will overall reduce the impact of staff absences and allow employers the chance to attract, retain and engage with female employees in the workplace.

Pore continued: "Support could be required at any time during an employee's working life and therefore having workplace support available that is easily accessible, devoid of any wait time, from expert practitioners is what's really needed, and this speaks volumes about how much an employer values its staff."

"We are launching this expansion to help female employees and in turn, improve outcomes for employers too, by improving retention, engagement and attraction of women in the workplace," she concluded.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Concern over employee financial wellbeing rising over National Insurance hike: Scottish Widows

Health Shield appoints Jacqui Carr as new CEO

More on Income Protection

Long Covid ranks second for group IP support in 2021: Aviva
Income Protection

Long Covid ranks second for group IP support in 2021: Aviva

Mental health support most common cause

Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 March 2022 • 2 min read
IPTF announces second Income Protection Awareness Week
Income Protection

IPTF announces second Income Protection Awareness Week

Returns 19-23 September

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 March 2022 • 1 min read
Christina Rigby: A Helping Hand to stay healthy
Group Protection

Christina Rigby: A Helping Hand to stay healthy

Sponsored by Royal London

Christina Rigby, Product Owner at Royal London
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read