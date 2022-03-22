Concern over employee financial wellbeing rising over National Insurance hike: Scottish Widows

Salary sacrifice a mitigating option

clock • 2 min read
Concern over employee financial wellbeing rising over National Insurance hike: Scottish Widows

With National Insurance (NI) contributions set to rise, some two thirds (64%) of employers have expressed concern over the impact on employees, according to new research by Scottish Widows.

In a survey of 500 UK firms conducted in March 2022, one third of respondents stated concern that higher NI costs could lead to lower profits, pay stagnation and spiked prices for customers.

Meanwhile over one quarter of employers (29%) said the NI hike would directly impact employees' pay, with one in five (21%) suggesting that as a result pay increases could freeze for a year.  

The rise could also affect employee financial wellbeing, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to sweep across the UK.

Some 40% of respondents claimed that worry related to increased NI contributions were a concern for employees, as overall worry for financial wellbeing on the rise.

In a bid to reassure employees, employers can help mitigate the impact of the NI hike with salary cost savings measures in the form of employee benefits, according to Scottish Widows.

For respondents who use salary exchange, 48% said they were able to improve employee financial wellbeing through lower NI contributions, while a further 43% used the cost savings initiatives to fund employee benefits such as gym memberships or cycle-to-work schemes.

An additional 46% went a step further and used the savings to increase the bonuses they offer employees.  

Robert Cochran, retirement expert at Scottish Widows, explained that workplace salary exchange schemes can play a part in offsetting some of these financial pressures, both for employers and their workforce.

"All UK employers are required by law to provide a pension scheme for their employees, so there is a real opportunity for them to also implement a salary exchange scheme which would give them more control over their National Insurance contributions and a chance to markedly improve their employees' financial wellbeing," he added.

"Employees themselves could add thousands to their pension pots, with only minimal action on their part. While this can be a complex subject to grapple with, there is help at hand from financial advisers who can clearly articulate the benefits to both employer and employee." 

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Peppy to offer more extensive Women's Health Service

Health Shield appoints Jacqui Carr as new CEO

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read