Concern over employee financial wellbeing rising over National Insurance hike: Scottish Widows

In a survey of 500 UK firms conducted in March 2022, one third of respondents stated concern that higher NI costs could lead to lower profits, pay stagnation and spiked prices for customers.

Meanwhile over one quarter of employers (29%) said the NI hike would directly impact employees' pay, with one in five (21%) suggesting that as a result pay increases could freeze for a year.

The rise could also affect employee financial wellbeing, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to sweep across the UK.

Some 40% of respondents claimed that worry related to increased NI contributions were a concern for employees, as overall worry for financial wellbeing on the rise.

In a bid to reassure employees, employers can help mitigate the impact of the NI hike with salary cost savings measures in the form of employee benefits, according to Scottish Widows.

For respondents who use salary exchange, 48% said they were able to improve employee financial wellbeing through lower NI contributions, while a further 43% used the cost savings initiatives to fund employee benefits such as gym memberships or cycle-to-work schemes.

An additional 46% went a step further and used the savings to increase the bonuses they offer employees.

Robert Cochran, retirement expert at Scottish Widows, explained that workplace salary exchange schemes can play a part in offsetting some of these financial pressures, both for employers and their workforce.

"All UK employers are required by law to provide a pension scheme for their employees, so there is a real opportunity for them to also implement a salary exchange scheme which would give them more control over their National Insurance contributions and a chance to markedly improve their employees' financial wellbeing," he added.

"Employees themselves could add thousands to their pension pots, with only minimal action on their part. While this can be a complex subject to grapple with, there is help at hand from financial advisers who can clearly articulate the benefits to both employer and employee."