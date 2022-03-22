LV= pays out over £19 million in Covid-19 claims

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, LV= has paid out on nearly 2,000 Covid-related claims (up to 15 March 2022), covering 1,400 death claims with pay outs totalling £18m.

LV= stated that the youngest death claim related to Covid-19 was 32 years, with the average claimant aged 64.

The total pay out amount also includes 550 Covid-related personal sick pay and income protection policy since the start of the pandemic, totalling £427,000.

The top occupations for making a claim were nurses, care assistants, carpenters, warehouse and factory workers, LV= stated.

Meanwhile, the provider has also recorded 300 policyholders utilising a payment break option since March 2020.

Anna Rogers, head of underwriting and claims at LV=, said that the claims statistics and experience of the provider demonstrates the "far-reaching impact" of the pandemic on its policyholders and families throughout the UK.

"Not only have people been affected directly by the virus, millions are still dealing with the impact of lockdowns, such as coping with isolation and financial worries," she said.

"At LV=, we strongly believe that contemporary protection insurance is not only about paying claims; it's about supporting customers from day one, when they are at their most vulnerable and providing emotional and practical support when they need it."