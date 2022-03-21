Aviva updates individual protection underwriting approach

New deferred period for self-employed

Aviva has updated its individual protection underwriting process designed to accelerate the rate of immediate decisions on applications and new business for intermediaries.

The underwriting changes incorporate an expansion of Non-Medical Limits for individual protection policies, while a number of changes to the underwriting rules for the Aviva Life Protection Solutions (ALPS) platform have also been implemented.

This, Aviva stated, will increase its straight-through processing rates by approximately 1.5%.

The provider relaxed its underwriting restrictions for Covid-19 for individual protection policies in May last year and this has now also been automated as part of the ALPS platform.

As a result, life and critical illness terms can now be automatically offered to customers who disclosed symptoms of Covid-19 once the symptoms settled.

Meanwhile, in a bid to offer people who are self-employed or those that rely on Statutory Sick Pay, Aviva has added a four-week deferred period for a larger number of occupations, such as builders and factory workers.

The deferred period will be available on Aviva's Income Protection+ and Living Costs Protection products, while existing individual income protection customers can opt to reduce their deferred period to a minimum of four weeks, subject to underwriting.

Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer, Health and Protection at Aviva, commented: "We continue to look for ways to make protection insurance more accessible to the broadest range of customers and by improving our non-medical limits and improving the availability of income protection insurance we are delivering on our commitment.   

"We also want to make it as easy as possible for our intermediary partners to place business for their clients and by continuing to optimise our Quantum analytics capability we are on track to achieve an 85% straight through processing rate later this year."

