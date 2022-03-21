Royal London adds new and updated definitions to critical illness cover

The provider has added two new conditions - Crohn's Disease and Syringomelia/Syringobulbia - which have a 100% pay out, as well as enhancements to five conditions that will also pay out the full sum assured.

These are: Bacterial Meningitis, Chronic Lung Disease, Coma, Deafness, and Third Degree Burns.

For new additional payment conditions which are lower than £30,000 or 50% of sum insured, the new definitions now include Less Severe Cardiomyopathy (including hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) and offers two claim triggers.

A similar change has been added to Less Severe Heart Failure (unique to Royal London with two claim triggers) and Severe Sepsis, which requires three days in an Intensive Care or High Dependency Unit.

Royal London has also updated existing additional payments conditions to include Partial Loss of Sight, which has be redefined to encompass 45 degress of the visual field instead of 40 degrees, and Third Degree Burns which has had its claim wording widened to start at 5% of the body and 10% of the face.

Furthermore, for children enhanced critical illness cover Spina Bifida has been updated remove meningocele from its definition.

In addition, the changes to bacterial meningitis definition will also impact children's cover, designed to reduce the number of claims being delayed or not paid out.

The update will see Royal London pay out the full amount for critical illness cover in most cases, as well as partial amounts without reducing the sum assured, it stated.

Jennifer Gilchrist, proposition specialist at Royal London, explained that it's "essential" to keep on reviewing and revising critical illness definitions to "achieve the best possible outcomes for customers so we can pay as many claims as possible."

"We're also very aware that insurance isn't just about financial support so we've re-energised our Helping Hand service to ensure more customers can benefit from emotional and practical help," she added.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, commented: "Royal London made a number of improvements during July 2021 and, not content to rest on its laurels, it has unleashed another set of improvements."

"Many advisers consider Royal London the choice for quality child cover but are less enthused about its adult coverage. These latest changes to enhance the adult cover will assist in establishing them as providing a quality plan for both adults and children," he concluded.