Dependence on sleeping pills rises as wellbeing suffers: Unum UK

Despite the NHS warning of the risks of dependence and side effects of using sleeping pills, with more people unable to sleep prescriptions for sleeping pills available on the NHS is rising.

A recent YouGov survey showed that in March 2022, only 17% of Brits were getting an average of eight hours of sleep a night. Meanwhile, more than 11 million sleeping prescriptions were issued in England in 2020/21, rising by 300,000 from the previous year, according to the NHS Business Services Authority.

Unum UK stated poor sleep health has been exacerbated by the switch to remote working, which has resulted in increased screen time, more time indoors due to Covid-19, reliance on technology and reduced movement throughout the day.

Sleep deprivation can ultimately cause health conditions, such as weight gain/obesity, low immunity, reduced fertility, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

For employers, poor sleep health has an affect at work with its overall costing 1.86% of GDP annually, roughly £40.84.

Jane Hulme, HR director for Unum UK, said: "We'd like to see all employees start getting the best sleep they can so they can not only bring their whole selves to work every day, but also spend their waking hours feeling happy, refreshed and productive."

"Our animation offers tips and guidance, but if employees are still struggling to sleep the best option is speaking to a medical professional," she added.